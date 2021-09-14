NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0215 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $25,543.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

