Nixon Capital LLC Buys 12,499 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Envista accounts for 3.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Envista worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $99,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 11,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,994. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $513,280 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

