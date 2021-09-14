NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.15.

NNGRY opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a current ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $2.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

