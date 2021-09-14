Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nordson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

