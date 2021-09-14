Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after purchasing an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.06 and its 200-day moving average is $267.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

