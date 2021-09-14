NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.54 ($0.64) on Tuesday, hitting €43.00 ($50.59). 43,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.85 and its 200 day moving average is €43.74. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

