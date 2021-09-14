NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NOEJ stock traded up €0.54 ($0.64) on Tuesday, hitting €43.00 ($50.59). 43,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is €43.85 and its 200 day moving average is €43.74. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

