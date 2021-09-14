Northland Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $585.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $460.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

PANW stock opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $485.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

