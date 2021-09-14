Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 24,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 71,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWARF shares. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

