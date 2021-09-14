Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $152.28 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.