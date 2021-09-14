NuCypher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.93 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $214.25 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,280,724,029 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

