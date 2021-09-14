O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,863 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE ARW opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

