O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,064 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 256.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services.

