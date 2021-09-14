O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

