O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,476 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Qudian worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after acquiring an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Qudian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Qudian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $422.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

