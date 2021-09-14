O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after buying an additional 411,721 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,744,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,510,000 after buying an additional 167,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,395,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,062,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

