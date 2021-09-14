Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €135.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €161.08 ($189.51).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.15.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

