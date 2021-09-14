Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 81.48 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.35 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.80 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.04.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

