Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21.

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

