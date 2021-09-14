Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 275,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.