Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 188,953 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 56,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

