Olstein Capital Management L.P. Invests $7.37 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 72.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 181.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after buying an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,301. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.