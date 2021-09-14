Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $333,347,366 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,868.93. 12,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,735. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,755.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2,461.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.