Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 214,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,921. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.