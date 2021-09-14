Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 65,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $947,081,000 after buying an additional 128,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $202,085,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 24,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,816. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.