Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 65,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 24,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,816. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

