Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.01. 6,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.79 and its 200-day moving average is $394.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

