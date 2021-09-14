Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $119,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after buying an additional 422,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 103.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 82,588 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $162.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.