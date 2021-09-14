Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,097,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,350,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

OMC opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

