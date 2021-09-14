Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
