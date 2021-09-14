Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.62). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($11.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 63 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Oncorus has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.