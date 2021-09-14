One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 5,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,563. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

