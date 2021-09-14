One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $296,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

AMT traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $296.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,916. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.96.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

