One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $440,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

