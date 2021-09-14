One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 923.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,918,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.89. 2,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,927. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.07. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.