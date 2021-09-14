One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

