Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after buying an additional 94,912 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

