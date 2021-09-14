Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Patrick Kirscht Sells 2,000 Shares

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $677.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after buying an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

