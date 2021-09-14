Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of OPT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

