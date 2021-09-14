Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $85.70. 411,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78.

Get Oracle alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.