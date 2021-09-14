Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded by Jonestrading to “Hold”

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORC. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

