ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,801 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 4,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,438. The company has a market cap of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

