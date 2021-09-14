ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,801 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $73,785.36.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.
Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. 4,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,438. The company has a market cap of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after buying an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after buying an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.