OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 25,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSIS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

