Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Purchases C$17,850.00 in Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Alan Mark Friedman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,183,418 shares in the company, valued at C$1,408,267.42.

Shares of OSI traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.12. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,183. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Osino Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

