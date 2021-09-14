Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.77. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

