Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

NYSE:OVV opened at $29.87 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

