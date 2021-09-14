Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 25.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 184.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Owens Corning by 31.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

