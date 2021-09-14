Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Position Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

