OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OZMLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OZMLF stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. OZ Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

