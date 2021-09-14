PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.