PACCAR Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,247. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

