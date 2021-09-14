Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $485.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

